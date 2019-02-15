Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



David Albert (Toots/Bing):

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital ICU, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 74 years. Loved husband and soulmate of Barbara, best dad ever of Gillian and Greg, Raelene and Matt, loving brother and brother-in-law of Carol and Brian, loved granddad and inspiration to Jake, Andy, Charlie, and George, stepgranddad to Skye, and Crystal, and a great friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers by request, but donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of David's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, February 18, at 2.00pm.







