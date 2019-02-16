HAYWOOD, David Hugh:
21.7.1946 - 16.2.2017
Sadly it has been 2 years since you have passed away,
We remember you in the morning,
In the night when we look at the stars, hear a song, visit a place.
You are always with us
Treasured husband of Judy. Love father of Megan, Shona, Jared, Rachael, Erin and their partners. Loved Poppy of his 6 grandchildren and his 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019