GILLAM,
David Clarence Oswold:
Peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Aged 65 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Claire and Peter, and Rex and Carole, and Garth and Heather, and Mark, and the late Brent, and loved by all of his nieces and nephews and Karen. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in Ward 25 at Christchurch Hospital and special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Middlepark Rest Home. Messages to the Gillam Family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019