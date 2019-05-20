GILL, David:

Aged 81 years died peacefully at his home in Woodend surrounded by his loving family on May 17, 2019. David emigrated from the UK to New Zealand in 1973 with his now late wife, José and their four children - Debbie, Lincoln, David and Jane. He loved this country and instilled in his children a love of exploring new places and experiencing new things. He lived life to the full – a loyal family man, astute businessman, keen traveller, DIY demon and a respected bowler in his retirement. David will be lovingly remembered for his cracking smile and intimidating Gill frown by his children, grandchildren, sister Margaret, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, friends and colleagues. The family will hold a private funeral at his home. A huge thank you, once again from the family to the Nurse Maude team for their wonderful care.

Go well David - have a pint with your brothers and a cuppa with José.

Messages may be sent to the Gill Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644.





