David Stansfield:

On February 10, 2019, passed peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Beloved husband and friend of Margaret, beloved father of Thirl and Paul, Carol and Ian, and a loving granddad of Adam, Gena; Josh, and Frances. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Duckworth, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer (LBC) New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate David's life will be held at St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Normans Road, Strowan, on Monday, February 18, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







