DUCKWORTH,
David Stansfield:
On February 10, 2019, passed peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Beloved husband and friend of Margaret, beloved father of Thirl and Paul, Carol and Ian, and a loving granddad of Adam, Gena; Josh, and Frances. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Duckworth, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer (LBC) New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate David's life will be held at St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Normans Road, Strowan, on Monday, February 18, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019