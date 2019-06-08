COOKSON, David Holford:
On June 6, 2019, peacefully at CHT Halldene, Red Beach. Dearly loved husband of the late Josephine, loved father and father-in-law of Melissa and Kevin, Dane, Matthew and Nadienne, and cherished granddad and great-grandad. A service for David will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast, on Tuesday, June 11, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of CHT Halldene for their wonderful care. All communications to "The Cookson Family" PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Faithfull Funeral Services
Hibiscus Coast
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019