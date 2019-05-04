CAMPBELL,
David Barry (Dave, Jock):
Died peacefully at Kaiapoi Lodge, on Monday, April 29, 2019, after a long, brave battle. Much loved son, father and brother, also a friend to many. Scott and Johnny; Collin and Janice would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that were involved in Dave's care over the last year, and to those for all their love and support through this time. In the words of Dave:-
''Keep Smiling''
At Dave's request, a private cremation has taken place. Communications to Johnny at PO Box 1455, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019