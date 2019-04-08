Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David BUCHANAN. View Sign



On April 5, 2019, peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Aileen Spencer and the late Barbara Amos. Cherished father and father-in-law of Richard, Nicolette and Paul, loved Daa of Daniel, Liam and Piper, loved great-grandad of Baden. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. A Big Thanks to all the staff at the Nurse Maude Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/dbuchanan0504 A celebration of David's life will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, April 10, at 1.00pm.







BUCHANAN, David:On April 5, 2019, peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Aileen Spencer and the late Barbara Amos. Cherished father and father-in-law of Richard, Nicolette and Paul, loved Daa of Daniel, Liam and Piper, loved great-grandad of Baden. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. A Big Thanks to all the staff at the Nurse Maude Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/dbuchanan0504 A celebration of David's life will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, April 10, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019

