BOYLE,
David Edward (Dave):
Dave was unexpectedly and shockingly taken from us on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 57. Dave will be sorely missed by his loving family, wife, Nicki Bilbrough, daughters Sarah and Lizzie, brothers Francis and Andrew, brothers-in-law Geoff and Phil, sisters-in-law; Yumi, Sandra, Suzie and Louisa, and nieces and nephews; James, Marie, Catherine, Audrey, Tim, Katie, Imogen and Eliza. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Wellington Free Ambulance. All messages to 'The Boyle Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington 6143. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Friday, June 14 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019