BLUNT, David:
David passed away on February 17, 2019, at The Wood Hospital in Nelson and was cremated at a private ceremony on February 19. A Memorial Service to celebrate David's life will be held at Shone & Shirley's Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, March 11, at 2.30pm. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to the Nelson Cancer Society may be left at the service. Messages to Blunt family, c/- PO Box 9046, Annesbrook, Nelson 7044.
Published in The Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019