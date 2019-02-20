Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, in his 81st year, at The Wood, Nelson. Loved eldest son of Clifford and Kathleen Blunt, brother and brother-in-law to Richard and Lea, John and Dorothy, uncle to Andrew, Simon, Julia and David. His generous support of many friends and local and national organisations has been greatly appreciated. Grateful thanks to the staff at The Wood Hospital, the community palliative care staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice, and Dr Jo Knight for their care of David. A private cremation will be followed by a memorial service at Shone & Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, March 11, at 2.30pm. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Nelson Cancer Society may be left at the service. Messages to Blunt family c/- PO Box 9046, Annesbrook, Nelson 7044.







BLUNT, David:Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, in his 81st year, at The Wood, Nelson. Loved eldest son of Clifford and Kathleen Blunt, brother and brother-in-law to Richard and Lea, John and Dorothy, uncle to Andrew, Simon, Julia and David. His generous support of many friends and local and national organisations has been greatly appreciated. Grateful thanks to the staff at The Wood Hospital, the community palliative care staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice, and Dr Jo Knight for their care of David. A private cremation will be followed by a memorial service at Shone & Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, March 11, at 2.30pm. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Nelson Cancer Society may be left at the service. Messages to Blunt family c/- PO Box 9046, Annesbrook, Nelson 7044. Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019

