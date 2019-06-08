BAXTER, David John:
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Carol, for 58 years, treasured father and father-in-law of Martin and Adrienne, Andrew and Lisa, Bronwyn and Barry, loved grandad of Becky and Keiran, Jenny and Logan, Daniel and Laura, Brittany and Clinton, and Holly, Matthew, Emily, and Abby, great-grandad of Jacob. Special thanks to the Oncology Department, and Heart Unit for their special care of David over the last 16 years. Messages may be addressed to the Baxter family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/djbaxter0606. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Harewood, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019