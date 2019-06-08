ARSCOTT,
David William (Dave):
On June 4, 2019, after many months fighting cancer, our darling Dave passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 48 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Mel, and adored Dadda of Louie. Much loved son of Mary and the late Jimmy, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Jamie, Vicki, Westley, Hayden and Beau; Tony, Sandy and George; Michael (deceased), Tinks, Kate and James; Sarah, Simon, Harriet and Lucy; Richard, Susan, Thomas and William. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their amazing care and support. The Funeral Mass for Dave will be celebrated in St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, on Tuesday, June 11, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019