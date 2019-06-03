LEQUE, Darrell: Maj. Ret.
Promoted to Glory on June 1, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved and cherished husband of Marilyn, dearly loved father of Sheryl, loved grandad and great-grandad, and Deno Darrell's faithful companion.
Well done, good and faithful servant
Messages to the Leque family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate Darrell's life will be held in the Salvation Army Christchurch City Community and Worship Centre, Corner Colombo and Salisbury Streets, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2019