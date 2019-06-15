ROSSITER,
Daphne Diane (Diane):
16.8.1939 - 9.5.2019
David, Alison and Peter, and Gillian together with the grandchildren wish to convey our sincere appreciation to everyone who rallied around us at the very sad loss of Diane. The cards, flowers, expressions of sympathy and the large attendance at the service were overwhelming. To David Rodgers, your skills as the celebrant conveyed a very personal service, we thank you. The understanding caring staff at Admatha Lodge we thank you so much for the way you all looked after Diane for the last 16 months.
"You all need a medal".
A special thankyou to the Richmond Stroke Club for all your support over the years. To the Doctors and Nurses at North Avon Medical Centre your care of Diane was with empathy over many years. We can't express enough our grateful thanks to all the staff at John Rhind Funeral Directors for the personal way you guided us through this difficult time.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019