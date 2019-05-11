ROSSITER,
Daphne Diane (Diane):
Late of London Street. On May 9, 2019, peacefully in the understanding care of Admatha Lodge, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of David for 56 years. Loving and devoted Mum and mother-in-law of Alison and Peter Langham, and Gillian Wisker. Fun loving and exceptional Granny of Bethany and Tabatha; Jamie, Millie, Lewis and Ollie Wisker. Loving special sister of Eileen Hall (Morecambe) and sister of Tony Blackburne (Lancashire) and dear Aunty Daphne and Great-Aunty of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and be made online to ddrossiter0905
Messages to the Rossiter family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The entire Funeral Service for Diane will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, May 14, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019