RICHARDS, Daphne Wilma
(nee Reesby):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, June 12, 2019, in her 85th year. Loving daughter of the late Frederick and Comfort Reesby. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother-in law of Geoff and Sue, Adrienne Donald, Ross and Adrienne, Brent and Christine, and Faye. Special Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Will be deeply missed
In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated. Funeral details to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019