LEESON,
Daphne Alice (Alice):
On Saturday May 25, 2019, at Leslie Groves Hospital, Dunedin, surrounded by family; in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Leeson and the late Bill Noyce, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Greg, Dell and Graham, Anne and Gary, and Gary, and a much loved Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Finally at rest,
will be sadly missed.'
Privately cremated, as was her wish. Messages to 21 Pinfold Place, Mosgiel, Dunedin 9024.
Published in The Press from May 27 to June 1, 2019