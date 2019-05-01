Daphne GRANT

Death Notice

GRANT, Daphne Marie:

On April 24, 2019, at Rangiora. In her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Robert Lewis Grant. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Shona, the late Murray and Wendy, Brian and Carolyn, Maree and Daryl, Diane, and Neil and Michelle. Loved Grandma to Kimberley, Morgan, and Robbie; Jannah and Paul; Tamara, Elizabeth and William; Daniel, Kelly, Amy, and Casey; Ben, Katy, Nick, David, and Florence; Lachlan, Olivia, Griff, and Devon. Loved great-grandmother to Aiden, Harrison, Pax, Ollie and Ellias.
logoAs per Daphne's wishes, a private funeral and cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to Gulliver and Tyler, PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. The family wish to thank the staff of Ryman for their loving care of Daphne over the past two and a half years.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard but always near
Still loved, still missed and very dear
From Grandma with love.
Published in The Press on May 1, 2019
