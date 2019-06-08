Daphne DOYLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne DOYLE.
Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Death Notice

DOYLE,
Daphne Joyce (Joyce):
Passed away at Allen Bryant Lifecare, Hokitika, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eva and James Doyle, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Zola and Ken Wallace, Stanley, and Alison, loved aunty of Neville, Marj, Graeme and Helen, loved great-aunty, great-great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and a friend of many. Messages to 173 Weld Street, Hokitika 7810. A Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Monday, June 10, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Joyce will then be laid to rest with her sister Alison in the Hokitika Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.