DOYLE,
Daphne Joyce (Joyce):
Passed away at Allen Bryant Lifecare, Hokitika, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eva and James Doyle, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Zola and Ken Wallace, Stanley, and Alison, loved aunty of Neville, Marj, Graeme and Helen, loved great-aunty, great-great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and a friend of many. Messages to 173 Weld Street, Hokitika 7810. A Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Monday, June 10, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Joyce will then be laid to rest with her sister Alison in the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019