BURRELL, Daphne:
On June 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Lyn, Val and John, and Lorraine and Chris. Treasured nana of Kelly and Richard, Rachel and Nick, Laura, Emily and Paul, Hayley and David, and loved great-nana of, Mia, Hannah, Isaac, the late Courtney, Natalie, Olivia, Summer, Ada, and Everly. Dearly loved companion of John. Messages to the Burrell family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Daphne's request, a private cremation has taken place. The family invite you to a Memorial Service at the Woolston Club, 43 Hargood Street, Woolston, on Friday, June 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019