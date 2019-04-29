Daphne BOWLEY

BOWLEY, Daphne Ellen:
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Rest Home, on April 27, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Bill for 63 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gavin and Joy, Donna and Andrew Snow, Mark and Evangeline, Paul, and Leanne and Tony Mason. Dearly loved Nana of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also dearly loved by her sisters, brother and their partners.
''We will all miss you dearly''
Special thanks from all the family to the wonderful caring staff at Anthony Wilding. A Requiem Mass for Daphne will be celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 56 Nicholls Road, Halswell, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.30am.

