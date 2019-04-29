BOWLEY, Daphne Ellen:
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Rest Home, on April 27, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Bill for 63 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gavin and Joy, Donna and Andrew Snow, Mark and Evangeline, Paul, and Leanne and Tony Mason. Dearly loved Nana of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also dearly loved by her sisters, brother and their partners.
''We will all miss you dearly''
Special thanks from all the family to the wonderful caring staff at Anthony Wilding. A Requiem Mass for Daphne will be celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 56 Nicholls Road, Halswell, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019