TAYLOR, Daniel John:
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in Christchurch, aged 59 years. Dearly loved son of Daphne, dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sandy, loved father and father-in-law of Ben and Sarah, Sam and Ali, Jaana and Chris, Courtney and Sim, loved grandad of Molly, Saviah, Angel, Hezekiah, Elle, and Arden. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for your care and support of Dan. Messages may be addressed to the Taylor family c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dtaylor0304. A Funeral Service to celebrate Dan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Tuesday, April 9, at 1.00pm. Interment to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019