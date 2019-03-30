MOREL, Daniel James:
Passed peacefully on March 28, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, loved and respected father of the late Vicki, Todd and Belinda, Dax and Sarah, loved granddad of Alyssa, and Jessica; Isabella, Ava, Charlotte, and Jacob. A funeral service for Dan will be held at St. Thomas Church, Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, April 3, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Pillars inc. Charity would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Morel Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019