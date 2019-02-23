JEFFERIES, Dale Margaret
(nee Pettigrew):
Peacefully, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Otago Community Hospice; aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Roger. A loving mum and mother-in-law to Mark, Paul and Katherine, and Scot and Stacey. A caring nana to Cole, Ryder, Brooke, Scarlet, and Tatum. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Julie and Stan.
"Finally at peace"
A Service for Dale will be held in East Taieri Presbyterian Church, 12 Cemetery Road, Mosgiel at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, February 26, followed by private cremation. Flowers respectively declined. Messages to 12 Estuary Crescent, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019