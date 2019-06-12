WOODS,
Cyril William John Jnr:
Peacefully passed away June 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving children Gary, Paul, Tanya, Kim and Victoria and his wife Ann Becker. Cyril was a 2nd dad to Ann's children Nicola, Mark and Simon. Much loved father-in-law of Paula, loved grandfather of Kelly, Nikki, Anton, Aimee, Olivia, Matthew, Hannah, Georgia, Eva and Lucy. Great granddad to Brianna, Xavier, Honor, Braxtyn, Reiko and Amea-leigh. We will have Dad at Victoria's home 12th and 13th of June where everyone is welcome to stop by for a cuppa and a catch up. There will be a service for Dad at Vic's on Friday 14th of June at 11.00am. Victoria's address is 66 Fairweather Crescent, Kaiapoi. Enquiries and messages can be made to Kim ph: 0212152265 or email [email protected]
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019