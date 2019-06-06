Cynthia CAMERON LEWIS

logoCAMERON LEWIS, Cynthia Mary (Mary)
(nee Allison):
Born March 08, 1924. Passed away peacefully in Mt Maunganui on May 28, 2019. Loving wife of John and the late Donald Blackley. Cherished mother of Jane, Marion, David and Hugh Blackley and the late Ben, and of Olivia, Rebecca, Vanessa, Celia and Annabelle Cameron-Lewis. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, Auckland, on Thursday 13 June at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from June 6 to June 8, 2019
