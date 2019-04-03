JONES, Craig Anderson:
On April 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, devoted father and father-in-law of Brent and Vicky, Melanie and Peter, loved grandfather of Natalie, Morgan; Rhys, Samantha, Toby, and Lucy; and great-grandfather of Bryn, and Ollie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Craig Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch Children's Holiday Camps Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Craig's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019