FLETCHER, Craig Gordon:
On Monday, February 25, 2019, peacefully at home; aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Carol, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Diane, loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research Christchurch Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Fletcher family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
"Apparently A Quite
Good Golfer"
The Celebration of Craig's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, March 4, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019