COULTER, Craig Robert:
Taken from us suddenly on April 23, 2019. Aged 55 years. Most loved husband of Carolyn. Adored Dad to Lee and Sophie, Vinny, Lucy and Holly. Loved Grandad of Charlie. Loved brother of John Coulter and the late Angela Lowe. Son of the late John Coulter, Mary and Michael Walsh. Loved son-in-law of Ross and Jenny Sinclair and brother-in-law of Paul and Kaye Sinclair, the late Beth Jones, Shayne Jones and Manette Boucher. Uncle of Mellissa Coulter, the late Simon, Jessica and Nick Cockburn, Courtney Sinclair, Emma and Alex Jones and great-uncle to Heidi.
"Will be forever missed but always in our hearts."
A service celebrating Craig's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, April 26, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019