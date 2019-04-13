MACLEOD, Cotrina Jean:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cotrina MACLEOD.
On April 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Jeannie, Callum and Kylie, and a loved grandmother of Branagh, Morgan, Fergus, Peppa, and Frankie; Sasha, Beaden, and Grady. Messages to the MacLeod family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service of farewell and thanksgiving will be held at the Artistic Tranquil Retreat, 5 Kotlowski Road, Takamatua, on Monday, April 15, commencing at 1.30pm. Thereafter a celebration of Cotrina's colourful life will be held at Ma Maison Restaurant, 2 Rue Jolie, Akaroa, commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019