GELDOF, Cornelis Wietse:
Born in the Netherlands November 8, 1924, Lived in NZ from 1952 - 2005. 'Cor' was well travelled, and had a vibrant life. He was a well respected tutor at Christchurch Polytech. Loved partner of Joke Riedstra, father and father-in-law to Emieke and Michael, Ingrid and Geoff. Opa to Kima, Kalia, Georgia and Sophie. Brother and brother-in-law to Henny and Piet deMann. 'Cor' returned to his home town at age 81. Died peacefully in Sneek Friesland aged 94 on June 2, 2019. The funeral was held on June 7, in Sneek Friesland, The Netherlands. Messages to 40 Kinsey Tce, Sumner, Christchurch 8081.
Published in The Press from June 12 to June 15, 2019