HOSKIN, Coreen Lesley
(nee Freeman):
On May 13, 2019, peacefully at The Oaks, after a courageous battle, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ian, loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Sandra and Trev Scott, Andrea and Trevor Hobson, and Denise (France), fun-loving Nan of Craig, Emma, Nicole; Thomas, Edward, Samuel, Albert; and Juliette, and their partners, and special Great-Nan of Indie, Freya, and Allie. Respected big sister of Murray, and Bruce, and a loved aunty of Paul, Diane, and Debbie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Coreen Hoskin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Coreen's request, a Family Graveside Service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019