Acknowledgment

POKOATI, Connor

(Puku/Puks):

Mana, Lynne and Tisean would like to thank everyone that have supported us over the past 8 weeks during a time of unimaginable grief, with the passing of Connor. We are grateful beyond words. Thank you to Oncology, Ward 26, Nurse Maude District Nurses and Nurse Maude Hospice for caring and doing whatever was humanly possible for Connor – you all made Connor feel safe and cared for. Thank you for the flowers, messages, gifts, cards and calls – we will never forget your kindness. Thank you to SBHS, NBRC and John Rhind for your support after Connor's passing. You all helped and supported our decisions in making Connor's farewell the best it could be. Thank you to all those that travelled from afar to attend Connor's Service from Perth, France, Sydney, Brisbane, Kalgoorlie, Tamworth, Melbourne and many parts of NZ – something we will never forget. Thank you to Tait International, Waste Management, NCRE, Canterbury University and Kuri for your incredible support. Thank you to all those that attended Connor's Service. The incredible amount of people only confirms how many lives were touched by Connor. Special thanks to Rewi Manahi, John Laurenson, Dr Serena Kelly, Marcel Cummings-Toone, Scott Pawson, Brent Linkhorn, Natacha Falgueirettes, Ethan Pitt, Connah Sterling, Troy Mangan, Lucas Hill, Vaa Mailei, and Sam Treleaven. These beautiful people presented Connor's life in words with love, honesty, laughter, sadness, but most of all respect, for our Son and Brother Connor.



Hold your loved ones close, as time is something that is not promised.

All our Thanks, Love and Respect. Mana, Lynne and Tisean



Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers