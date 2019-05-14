STRAKER, Colleen:
Passed away peacefully at Allen Bryant Lifecare, Hokitika, on May 13, 2019, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loved mum and mother-in-law of John and Linda (Hokitika), Rosalie and George (Christchurch), Joan and Paul (Blenheim) and Alison (Hokitika). Loved grandma, great-grandma, aunty, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 104 Brittan Street, Hokitika 7810. Special thanks for the care and support given to Colleen during her time at Allen Bryant Lifecare. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday, May 16, commencing at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019