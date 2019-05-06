Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On May 4, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie, and Dave Williams, Chris and Leanne, Phil and Saori. Loved nana of Jeremy, Lucy, Kate, and Henry. Special thanks to Anthony Wilding for their care of Colleen. Messages may be addressed to the Power family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Colleen will be Celebrated at Our Lady Of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road , Sockburn, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.30pm. A Rosary will be held for Colleen at the Church, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.00pm.







POWER, Colleen Helen:On May 4, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie, and Dave Williams, Chris and Leanne, Phil and Saori. Loved nana of Jeremy, Lucy, Kate, and Henry. Special thanks to Anthony Wilding for their care of Colleen. Messages may be addressed to the Power family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Colleen will be Celebrated at Our Lady Of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road , Sockburn, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.30pm. A Rosary will be held for Colleen at the Church, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.00pm. Published in The Press on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers