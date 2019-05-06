POWER, Colleen Helen:
On May 4, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie, and Dave Williams, Chris and Leanne, Phil and Saori. Loved nana of Jeremy, Lucy, Kate, and Henry. Special thanks to Anthony Wilding for their care of Colleen. Messages may be addressed to the Power family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Colleen will be Celebrated at Our Lady Of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road , Sockburn, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.30pm. A Rosary will be held for Colleen at the Church, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2019