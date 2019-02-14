MURPHY, Colleen Roberta:
Aged 86 years. Colleen passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Paddy Murphy (deceased). Loved mother of Catherine and Basil, and mother-in-law of Adrienne. Adored Grandma of Kelly and Daniel. Loved by Ste, Jean, Gemma, Ben, Mary, John, Doug, Rosa, Carmel, Chris, Sandra, Mackenzie, Sparkie, Bobbie, Kevin and Lyn.
MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA
Townsville – Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published in The Press on Feb. 14, 2019