Acknowledgment

McDERMOTT,

Colleen Margaret:

Colleen's family sincerely thank everyone for their prayers and support shown with cards, phone calls, emails, texts, flowers, food, visits and acts of kindness following our sad loss. We thank those who attended her funeral held at such a busy time of year, Father Alister Castillo for celebrating the Requiem Mass and the Halswell Catholic Women's League for serving the refreshments. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village and Doctor Phil Jacobs for their kind and respectful care of Colleen. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.





