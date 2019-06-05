HOULISTON, Colleen May:
On Monday, June 3, 2019, peacefully at St. Allisa; aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and Kerrie, and Gary and Jenny, loved grandma of Henry and Jack, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Karen, and the late Shirley, loving aunt of all her nephews and nieces. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Colleen by the staff at St. Allisa. Messages to the Houliston Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Colleen will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019