Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen GORDON. View Sign



24.5.1943 - 23.3.2019

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Colleen at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by family. Beloved partner of the late John and a cherished mother to Sharon, Kelvin, Geoffrey, Shane, Quentin, Marica, Adela, and Turi, and a special Nana and great-Nana. Messages to the Gordon family c/- 64 George Street, Ashburton 7700. A service to celebrate the life of Colleen will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, this Wednesday, March 27, commencing at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Kaiapoi Cemetery, at 3.00pm.







GORDON, Colleen Edith:24.5.1943 - 23.3.2019It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Colleen at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by family. Beloved partner of the late John and a cherished mother to Sharon, Kelvin, Geoffrey, Shane, Quentin, Marica, Adela, and Turi, and a special Nana and great-Nana. Messages to the Gordon family c/- 64 George Street, Ashburton 7700. A service to celebrate the life of Colleen will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, this Wednesday, March 27, commencing at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Kaiapoi Cemetery, at 3.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers