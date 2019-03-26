GORDON, Colleen Edith:
24.5.1943 - 23.3.2019
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Colleen at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by family. Beloved partner of the late John and a cherished mother to Sharon, Kelvin, Geoffrey, Shane, Quentin, Marica, Adela, and Turi, and a special Nana and great-Nana. Messages to the Gordon family c/- 64 George Street, Ashburton 7700. A service to celebrate the life of Colleen will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, this Wednesday, March 27, commencing at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Kaiapoi Cemetery, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2019