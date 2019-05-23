COWLISHAW, Colleen Anne:
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Robin; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Dave; Andrea and Jake; the late Jonathan; and Toni and Matthew; precious Nan of Emma, and Ben; Tessa; and Aria, and Julio. Cherished sister of Cynthia.
You were and always will be the Light of our Life.
"Love you to the Moon
and back."
Thank you to the team at Essie Summers for the excellent care, and for treating us and our angel with the utmost kindness and compassion. By request, no flowers please. A Celebration of Colleen's life will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner of Pages and Kerrs Roads, Linwood, on Monday, May 27, at 10.30am, with a private burial to follow.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2019