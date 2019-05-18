WARD, Colin William:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on May 17, 2019, in his 81st year. Much loved husband of Jennifer. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Alison, Stuart and Claire. Loved Granddad of Aaron, Josh, Georgia, and Evie. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews in the U.K. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Colin. A service for Colin will be held at our Chapel, 12 High St, Rangiora, on May 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019