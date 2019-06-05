TAYLOR, Colin William:
Passed away peacefully at Leslie Groves, on June 2, 2019; aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of the late Ross, Jenny Nelson, Brent and Pauline, Sue and Ross Macdonald, a special friend of Helen and Bill McKowen, and Peter Nelson. Dearly loved Collie of Scott and Yuki, and Glen; Mandy and Tom, Michael and Tanya; Natalie and Nigel, Zoe and Dan, Lance and Krysta; Andrew and Ashlea, Mandy and Nic, and Angus. Loved great-granddad to all his great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff in the Taieri Unit at Leslie Groves for their loving care of Colin. A service for Colin will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Friday, June 14 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 1 Silver Springs Boulevard, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press from June 5 to June 8, 2019