Colin John Christopher:
Passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83, surrounded by his family. Loved husband of the late Joan Robinson, father and father-in-law to Brent and Sandy, Vivienne, Stu and Toni. Loved Pop of Nina, Shanade, Ben, Angie, Luke and Mysti, Georgia, Jaimee, Alice, and Isaac, and Great-Pop of Malia, Jayda, Manaia, Kyah and Jaden. The family would like to thank doctors and staff on Ward 27 at Christchurch Hospital and Mayfair Retirement Village for caring for Colin. A Memorial service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Bryndwr Chapel, 179 Idris Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch, on Friday, March 29, 2019, 1.30pm. Messages to: 33A Trafford Street, Harewood, Christchurch 8051 or email: [email protected]
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019