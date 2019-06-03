McKENZIE, Colin David:
On June 1, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Colleen for 54 years, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Fiona and Rob Antonovich, and Glen and Megan, loving poppa of Morgan, Briar, and Niamh, eldest brother of Ian, Ron (deceased), Jan, Russell, and Karen, and their families, and a loved friend to many. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their care of Colin. Messages may be addressed to the late Colin McKenzie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday June 7, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2019