Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, aged 78 years. Father of Andrew, Iain and Hamish. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham (dec) and Janet (Wellington), and beloved uncle of Catherine, Kirsten and Penny and their families. Special thanks to staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care over his last days. Messages to the McFadden family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/ccmcfadden1206. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







