MANGOS, Colin John:
Passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital, on May 2, 2019, aged 79, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of the late Avis. Treasured father and father-in-law of Kevin and Tira, Craig and Gaylene, Kirk and Karen, Grant and Jo, Heather, and Kirsty and Bob. Adored grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Lyn. The family wish to thank the staff at Burwood Hospital for their wonderful care of Colin. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Colin's request a private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019