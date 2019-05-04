Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin MANGOS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital, on May 2, 2019, aged 79, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of the late Avis. Treasured father and father-in-law of Kevin and Tira, Craig and Gaylene, Kirk and Karen, Grant and Jo, Heather, and Kirsty and Bob. Adored grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Lyn. The family wish to thank the staff at Burwood Hospital for their wonderful care of Colin. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Colin's request a private cremation will be held.







MANGOS, Colin John:Passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital, on May 2, 2019, aged 79, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of the late Avis. Treasured father and father-in-law of Kevin and Tira, Craig and Gaylene, Kirk and Karen, Grant and Jo, Heather, and Kirsty and Bob. Adored grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Lyn. The family wish to thank the staff at Burwood Hospital for their wonderful care of Colin. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Colin's request a private cremation will be held. Published in The Press on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers