RYAN,
Clifford James (Cliff):
Cliff's long journey is now over, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on June 15, 2019. Dearly loved husband and friend of Carol, much loved father and father-in-law of Sally and Steve, Michelle and Justin, friend of Johnny. Cherished Grandad of Phoebe, Lily, and Ruby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Denise and the late Peter Guerin, and special wee mate Bobby. Special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen, Dr Chris Wynne and district nurse Kelly. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cliff Ryan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Cliff's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 21, at 2.00pm.
'Gone Fishing'
Published in The Press on June 17, 2019