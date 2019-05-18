Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Clifford Raymond Francis:

Passed peacefully at Resthaven on Friday, May 17, 2019, in his 80th year. Finally, at rest following a long battle with ill health and dementia. Cherished husband of Agnes and brother of Noel (Dunedin). Much loved father and father-in-law of Janine and Andrew, Steve and Reneta, Chris and Ruth. Beloved Grandfather of Rowan, Isaac, Matthew, Danika and Rhys.

"We hold you close within our hearts and there you

shall remain,

You walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again."

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/crfmoney1705. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Clifford Money, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Funeral details to be advised.







