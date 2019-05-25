HAMILTON, Claude St Clair:
On May 17, 2019, peacefully at Windsor Care Retirement Village, Christchurch, in his 95th year. A much-loved father of Peter and Kristi and a loved grandad of Rena and Tyler. A loved uncle to Claude, husband of the late Rena, and a loved brother of the late Claire and the late Joy. A special thanks to all the staff at Windsor Care for all the love, care and attention given to Claude over many years. A private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019